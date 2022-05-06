Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: Vizag-Koraput special train to get Vistadome coach

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to attach one Vistadome coach to the Visakhapatnam- Koraput-Visakhapatnam special train for three months.

One ICF Vistadome coach will be attached to the train no. 08546 Visakhapatnam-Koraput special train that plies on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays between May 9 and August 8 .

In the return direction, the Vistadome coach will be attached to the 08545 Koraput-Visakhapatnam train from May 10 to August 9 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anup Satpathy has appealed to the people to make use of the facility.


