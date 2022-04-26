Andhra Pradesh: Visakhapatnam Port Authority sets record in cargo handling
The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on Monday set a record by handling the highest volume of cargo on a single day.
Combining both the inner and outer harbours, including SPM, the VPA handled 3,75,344 lakh tonnes of cargo on a single day, surpassing its previous bests of 3,70,029 MT achieved in December 2021 and 3,47,722 in December 2019.
VPA Chairman K. Ramamohana Rao appreciated the traffic department for the achievement.
