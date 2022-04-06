Andhra Pradesh: Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train to play daily from today

April 06, 2022 23:25 IST

Train number 18514/18513 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam will ply daily, with effect from April 7 (Thursday). The train, which was hitherto running as a bi-weekly express has been converted into a daily service by the East Coast Railway (ECoR), considering the demand from the people of the region.

Train no. 18514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul night express will leave Visakhapatnam station at 9 p.m. and will reach Kirandul at 9 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, train no.18513 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam night express will leave Kirandul at 3 p.m. daily with effect from April 8 (Friday) and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 2.40 a.m. the next day, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

The trains will have stoppages at Kottavalasa, Araku, Koraput, Jeypore, Jagdalpur and Dantewada.

Passengers have been requested to register their mobile number while purchasing a ticket to receive an SMS alert in time if there is any update about the train such as cancellation and change in timings.