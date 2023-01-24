ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Visakhapatnam, Chittoor and West Godavari District Collectors selected for Best Electoral Practices Award

January 24, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

They will be presented the award at a function to be organised in Vijayawada on January 25

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has selected the District Collectors of Visakhapatnam, Chittoor and West Godavari for the Best Electoral Practices Award.

The ECI confers the awards every year to selected officers and organisations from across the nation for their distinguished services in the electoral process.

The award will be presented at a function to be held on the occasion of the 13th National Voters’ Day on January 25 at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada.

Gajuwaka Assembly Segment Electoral Officer D. Lakshmareddy was also selected as the Best Electoral Officer and Sunitha of Gajuwaka Polling Booth 159 was selected as the Best Polling Booth Officer.

The awards will be presented for outstanding performance in the discharge of lapsed voters, registration of new voters, youth, women and other communities, and mass awareness campaigns in their jurisdictions, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna told The Hindu.

