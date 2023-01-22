Andhra Pradesh: Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts see over 91% attendance for police constable written examination

January 22, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM/ANAKAPALLI

The police constable preliminary examination conducted by the AP State Police Recruitment Board was conducted peacefully in the city. The examination saw around 91.74 % attendance.

As many as 48,684 candidates, including 11,845 women, have registered for the examination in Visakhapatnam district. Of them, 44,485 candidates have attended. The city police set up 97 centres for the examination.

Commissioner of Police, Ch Srikanth, Deputy Commissioners of Police, Sumit Garud Sunil and G Naganna, Additional DCP, K Anand Reddy, and senior police officers visited the centres and supervised the conduct of the examination. Mr Srikanth said that the examination was organised well and no case of malpractice, copying and any untoward incidents were reported from any centre.

Similarly, the examination in Anakapalli district saw around 93.9 % attendance. Of the 9,897 candidates who have registered, 9,297 candidates attended the examination in Anakapalli district.

Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami inspected an examination centre in Anakapalli town.