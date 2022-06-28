Andhra Pradesh: Village Revenue Assistant nabbed while ‘receiving’ bribe

Village Revenue Officer fled from the spot, say ACB officials

Officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped two revenue officials while they were allegedly receiving a bribe of ₹50,000 for doing an official favour at Atchutapuram Tahsildar Office in Anakapalli district, on Tuesday. However, pushing the ACB officials aside, one of the officials reportedly fled from the spot

According to the ACB officials, Village Revenue Officer (VRO) U. Hari Babu, Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) M. Apparao had demanded ₹50,000 from one person M. Durga Rao of Tammayyapeta village, for mutation of nine cents land. Durga Rao had approached the ACB officials, who laid a trap after ascertaining the facts.

The ACB team caught Apparao while he was receiving the bribe. Hari Babu reportedly pushed the ACB Inspector and fled. The officials said that a manhunt has been launched to trace the VRO.

The VRA was arrested.