Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: Vigilance Department conducts surprise checks in three hospitals

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM August 01, 2022 18:17 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 18:17 IST

The Vigilance Department conducted surprise checks in three major hospitals in the districts of Viskhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju on Monday.

The teams under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police (Vigilance) Swaroopa Rani conducted surprise checks at King George Hospital (KGH), Visakhapatnam, NTR Government Hospital, Anakapalli, and Area Hospital at Araku in ASR district.

According to Ms. Swaroopa Rani, it was a routine check and was done across the State.

The officials checked various wings such as kitchen, wards and testing centres in the hospitals.

