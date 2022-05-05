Andhra Pradesh: ‘Vidya Deevena’ will benefit 46,000 students in Visakhapatnam district, says Collector

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has said that 46,519 students in Visakhapatnam district will get benefited by the ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ scheme.

Addressing the media on Thursday, he said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had disbursed funds for the scheme during a programme at Tirupati.

“Around ₹32.36 crore will be credited directly to the bank accounts of mothers of students in the district,” he said.

The Collector said that the beneficiaries include 4,677 SC students, 190 ST students and around 40,190 BC students, 1,273 Muslim students, 230 Christian students.

Earlier in the day, the Collector, along with the district officials and political representatives, watched the live broadcast of the Chief Minister’s programme in Tirupati. He presented a cheque to some of the parents.

City Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, Gajuwaka MLA T. Nagireddy and others were present on the occasion.