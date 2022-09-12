Andhra Pradesh: use only Telugu in all official communication, says Yarlagadda

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad said that official communication should be conducted only in Telugu in all the government offices. He also instructed the officers and Heads of Departments to conduct review meetings only in Telugu.

He met District Collector A. Mallikarjuna at the Collectorate and reviewed the implementation of Telugu language in various government departments here on Monday. During the meeting, Mr. Lakshmi Prasad spoke on the efforts being made by the State government to implement Telugu as official language.

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that steps will be taken to ensure communication is done only in Telugu. He said that by the next meeting, efforts will be made to see that the implementation is done properly.