Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: use only Telugu in all official communication, says Yarlagadda

Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad said that official communication should be conducted only in Telugu in all the government offices. He also instructed the officers and Heads of Departments to conduct review meetings only in Telugu.

He met District Collector A. Mallikarjuna at the Collectorate and reviewed the implementation of Telugu language in various government departments here on Monday. During the meeting, Mr. Lakshmi Prasad spoke on the efforts being made by the State government to implement Telugu as official language.

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that steps will be taken to ensure communication is done only in Telugu. He said that by the next meeting, efforts will be made to see that the implementation is done properly.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2022 9:30:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/andhra-pradesh-use-only-telugu-in-all-official-communication-says-yarlagadda/article65883128.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY