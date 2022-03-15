Andhra Pradesh: uninterrupted and quality power supply to all consumers is objective of DISCOM, says CMD

‘8,264 agricultural electricity services were provided during the financial year’

K. Santhosha Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of the Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APEPDCL), said that the main objective of APEPDCL was to provide uninterrupted and quality power to all categories of consumers in its jurisdiction, which covers Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts. He conducted a review meeting with all Directors, CGMs, GM s and SEs, DE s and SAOs of all five districts at Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

He said 8,264 agricultural electricity services were provided during this financial year and quick action would be taken to clear the remaining 2,294 pending applications. Further APEPDCL has requested the government to sanction 10,000 agricultural services in the financial year 2022-2023, he added.

Directors B. Ramesh Prasad, D. Chandram, CGMs D. Suman Kalyani, V. Vijayalalitha, O. Simhadri, C. Srinivasamuty, B. Ramachandra Prasad, J.Srinivasarao, S. Masilamani and M. Venkateswara Rao were among those who participated.

Earlier, APEPDCL Directors D. Chandram and B. Ramesh Prasad gave a PowerPoint presentation on the progress of the organisation.