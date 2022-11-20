Andhra Pradesh: Under Secretary inspects Fair Price shop in Vizianagaram district

Trending
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
- The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
- India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
- PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
- Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow
Arun Kumar Saigal, Under Secretary to Government, Department of Food & Public Distribution, New Delhi, visited Fair Price Shop no. 0230165 Tennuboddavara of Srungavarapukota mandal in Vizianagaram district on Saturday. He verified the PMGKAY rice distribution and also checked the facilities at the FP shop.
ADVERTISEMENT
He interacted with the cardholders and they told him that they received PMGKAY rice and other commodities supplied by the State government, according to a statement.
ADVERTISEMENT