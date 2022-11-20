Andhra Pradesh: Under Secretary inspects Fair Price shop in Vizianagaram district

November 20, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Arun Kumar Saigal, Under Secretary to Government, Department of Food & Public Distribution, New Delhi, visited Fair Price Shop no. 0230165 Tennuboddavara of Srungavarapukota mandal in Vizianagaram district on Saturday. He verified the PMGKAY rice distribution and also checked the facilities at the FP shop.

He interacted with the cardholders and they told him that they received PMGKAY rice and other commodities supplied by the State government, according to a statement.