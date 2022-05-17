Andhra Pradesh: two youths feared drowned in Sariya waterfalls

Two youths reportedly went missing and were feared drowned in the Sariya waterfalls under Ananthagiri Police Station limits in Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Tuesday.

It was learnt that the youth hailed from Visakhapatnam city.

According to local sources, a group of friends went to Sariya waterfalls for a jolly trip. When the two of them reportedly entered the waters for a swim, they went missing. Search is on to trace the missing youth.

Sub-Inspector of Ananthagiri Police Station K. Ramu said that they are yet to reach the spot.