Andhra Pradesh: two youths arrested for ‘involvement’ in two house break-ins

May 21, 2022 19:31 IST

₹1.5 lakh cash and five tolas of gold recovered from the accused, say police

The Anakapalli district police on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly being involved in house break-in cases in S.Rayavaram mandal in the district on May 19.

The arrested were identified as Ch. Nani (19) and Ch. Siva (21), both from Revupolavaram.

According to police, the accused had gained entry into two locked houses at Timmapuram village in S.Rayavaram mandal and made good with around ₹2 lakh cash and six-and-half tolas of gold ornaments.

Based on the complaint, police had registered a case. Following the instructions from Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami, under the supervision of Additional SP (Crimes) B Lakshmi Narayana, Circle Inspector of Nakkapalli Police Station Narayana Rao and S.I. Srinivas arrested the two accused. The police teams have recovered ₹1.50 lakh cash and five tolas of gold from them.

Police said that the duo were addicted to vices and had borrowed loans, which led them to commit the crimes.

Ms. Gowthami appreciated the police personnel for cracking the case within a short time.