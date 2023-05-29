HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Two youth feared drowned in Sarada river in Anakapalli district

May 29, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Anakapalli

The Hindu Bureau

Two youngsters are feared to have drowned in the Sarada river under Kasimkota police station limits in Anakapalli district on Monday. They were identified as Pilli Anil (14) of Pothurajupalem village of S. Rayavaram mandal and Y. Prasad (17) of Chandanada village of Nakkapalli mandal in the district.

According to the police, Anil and Prasad were related and they went to their grandparents’ house at Veduruparti in Kasimkota mandal a few days ago for summer vacation. On Monday at around 9 a.m., Anil and Prasad went to the river along with former’s mother Lakshmi to wash their clothes. At around 10 a.m., they entered the river to bathe and went missing. Lakshmi shouted for help, but nearby people could not rescue them, the police added.

Kasimkota sub-inspector A. Adinarayana Reddy said, “We have registered a missing case. No trace of the youth in the river so far. Search operations are going on.”

