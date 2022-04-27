Andhra Pradesh: two youth arrested on charge of raping two minor girls in different cases

April 27, 2022 19:08 IST

Anakapalli district police arrested two youth for allegedly raping two minor girls in two cases on Tuesday.

According to Sub-Inspector of K.Kotapadu Police Station G. Gopal Rao, in one incident at Chouduvada village, a 25-year-old youth named A. Sudheer has allegedly raped a 13-year old girl while she was alone in her house. The incident reportedly occurred on April 24 and the family members lodged a complaint on April 25. Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In another case, the police arrested B. Ramu Naidu (25) for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl on March 23. Recently the girl has informed about the incident to her parents who lodged a police complaint on April 25.

Both the accused were sent in remand.