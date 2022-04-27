Andhra Pradesh: two youth arrested on charge of raping two minor girls in different cases
Anakapalli district police arrested two youth for allegedly raping two minor girls in two cases on Tuesday.
According to Sub-Inspector of K.Kotapadu Police Station G. Gopal Rao, in one incident at Chouduvada village, a 25-year-old youth named A. Sudheer has allegedly raped a 13-year old girl while she was alone in her house. The incident reportedly occurred on April 24 and the family members lodged a complaint on April 25. Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused.
In another case, the police arrested B. Ramu Naidu (25) for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl on March 23. Recently the girl has informed about the incident to her parents who lodged a police complaint on April 25.
Both the accused were sent in remand.
