Andhra Pradesh: two trains cancelled to facilitate safety works in Samalkot-Pithapuram Section

December 17, 2022 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Train no. 17267 Kakinada-Visakhapatnam MEMU express, leaving Kakinada on December 18 and 19, and 17268 Visakhapatnam-Kakinada MEMU Express, leaving Visakhapatnam, on December 18 and 19 are cancelled to facilitate safety-related modernisation works in Samalkot-Pithapuram Section of Vijayawada Division, according to a statement issued by A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division.

Train no.17239 Guntur-Visakhapatnam Simhadri express, leaving Guntur on December 18 and 19 and 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri Express, on December 18, 19 and 20 are partially cancelled between Samalkot and Visakhapatnam

