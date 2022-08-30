Andhra Pradesh: two PSKs in Visakhapatnam, one PSLK at Bhimavaram to issue Police Clearance Certificate on Saturdays also

ADVERTISEMENT

The two Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in the city, and one Passport Seva Laghu Kendra (PSLK) at Bhimavaram, all under the jurisdiction of the Regional Passport Office Visakhapatnam, will function on Saturdays also, starting from September 3 for the benefit of applicants seeking Police Clearance Certificate (PCC).

Regional Passport Officer Vishwanjali Gaikwad called upon PCC applicants to avail of the facility. Applicants can book or reschedule their appointment slots for Saturday by logging on to www.passportindia.gov.in

Applicants, who have applied for PCC services online, and need assistance in booking an appointment for Saturday, can send an email requesting the same, along with their Application Reference Number (ARN) to rpo.vizag@mea.gov.in The email may be sent by Thursday of that week to facilitate walk-in for the applicant on Saturday.

The PSKs will function on Saturdays exclusively for PCC services. Applicants seeking PCC services urgently, especially for employment and education purposes, are requested to avail of this facility.