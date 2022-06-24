Andhra Pradesh: two persons arrested, 24 two-wheelers seized

Accused stolen bikes in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and East Godavari districts, say police

Accused stolen bikes in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and East Godavari districts, say police

The Anakapalli district police on Friday arrested two youth involved in a series of bike thefts in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and East Godavari districts, at Payakaraopeta on Friday. The police have seized 24 stolen bikes from them.

The arrested were identified as U. Rajesh Babu (26) of Chinna Gantyada, Gajuwaka, and U. Nagaraju (25) of Amalapuram, Konaseema district, and a resident of Thatichetlapalem

Addressing a press conference at Payakaraopeta Police Station on Friday, Additional S.P Narsipatnam Sub-division, Ch. Manikanta, said that the Payakaraopeta police teams had found two persons roaming in suspicious manner at Aratakotla village. After being questioned, the accused confessed to being involved in bike thefts, Mr. Manikanta said.

The police have found that the duo were involved in 24 two-wheeler thefts. Among them, 11 cases were from various areas of Visakhapatnam city, including Gajuwaka, MVP Colony, Duvvada and Steel Plant, while a couple of cases were from Payakaraopeta. Some of the cases were from East Godavari, Mr. Manikanta said

Sub-Inspector of Payakaraopeta P. Prasad Rao said that Rajesh Babu is an ex-offender. He was jailed for a period of three years after being convicted in house break-in cases. After being released from jail during December 2021, he teamed up with Nagaraju and started to commit bike thefts. The S.I said that the accused used to commit the theft of two-wheelers by just breaking the locks using some tools including a pin. After lifting the vehicle, the accused try to sell the bikes. They sold high-end bikes for ₹50,000 and other two-wheelers for ₹20,000, police found.

Further investigation is on.