Andhra Pradesh: Two killed, eight injured after lorry hits RTC bus in Anakapalli district

February 24, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Two persons died and another eight passengers suffered severe injuries after an RTC bus was allegedly hit by a speeding lorry near Dharmavaram Junction in S Rayavaram mandal in Anakapalli district on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 11.30 a.m., when the RTC bus with about 50 passengers apart from a driver and conductor was heading to Payakaraopeta from Anakapalli.

Sub-Inspector of S.Rayavaram PS, P. Prasad Rao, said that overspeeding and overtaking by the lorry driver is suspected to be the cause of the accident. The impact was so powerful that the bus slipped of the road, but the driver somehow managed to stop it at a distance. The back portion of the RTC bus was completely damaged, he added.

The injured were shifted to Anakapalli hospital and are being given treatment. Payakaraopeta MLA Golla Babu Rao visited the hospital and consoled the victims.

S.Rayavaram police registered a case.