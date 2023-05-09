Andhra Pradesh: Two killed as lorry hits stationary auto-rickshaw at Kasimkota in Anakapalli district

May 09, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Two persons, including a woman, died, while six others sustained injuries when a speeding lorry hit a stationary auto-rickshaw on the NH-16 at Kasimkota in Anakapalli district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as S. Talapularaju (32), the auto-rickshaw driver from Bayyavaram village, and M. Lakshmi (52) of Kasimkota town.

According to the Kasimkota police, the auto-rickshaw driver has stopped his vehicle beside the road for passengers to board, when a cement-laden lorry allegedly hit the three-wheeler from behind.

The bodies were shifted for post-mortem. The Kasimkota police have registered a case.