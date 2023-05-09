ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Two killed as lorry hits stationary auto-rickshaw at Kasimkota in Anakapalli district

May 09, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a woman, died, while six others sustained injuries when a speeding lorry hit a stationary auto-rickshaw on the NH-16 at Kasimkota in Anakapalli district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as S. Talapularaju (32), the auto-rickshaw driver from Bayyavaram village, and M. Lakshmi (52) of Kasimkota town.

According to the Kasimkota police, the auto-rickshaw driver has stopped his vehicle beside the road for passengers to board, when a cement-laden lorry allegedly hit the three-wheeler from behind.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The bodies were shifted for post-mortem. The Kasimkota police have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US