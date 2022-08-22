Andhra Pradesh: two drown while crossing a hill stream in Alluri Sitarama Raju district

The victims were going for receiving some medical treatment, say police

Special Correspondent VISKAHAPATNAM
August 22, 2022 17:48 IST

Two persons, including a woman, from Ginnelakota village in Pedabayalu mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district reportedly drowned while crossing a hill stream on Sunday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Manuguru Laxmayya (55) and Manuguru Satyavathi (35).

The incident happened when the duo were trying to cross the Ginnelakota gedda, which was in spate due to the recent rains, to reach Landulu village, for receiving some medical treatment.

The bodies were traced on Monday and was sent to a hospital for post-mortem, said Sub- Inspector of Pedabayalu Police Station P. Manoj. A case has been registered.

