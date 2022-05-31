Andhra Pradesh: two die, three injured after jeep overturns

May 31, 2022 23:36 IST

Two persons died and three others were injured when the jeep in which they were travelling reportedly overturned in G Madugula mandal in Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Tuesday. All the victims are said to be from Chilakalamamidi village. According to police, the incident occurred near Chilakalamamidi village, when the villagers were heading back to their village after attending a weekly shandy. The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment. G. Madugula police have registered a case.