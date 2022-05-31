Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: two die, three injured after jeep overturns

Two persons died and three others were injured when the jeep in which they were travelling reportedly overturned in G Madugula mandal in Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Tuesday. All the victims are said to be from Chilakalamamidi village. According to police, the incident occurred near Chilakalamamidi village, when the villagers were heading back to their village after attending a weekly shandy. The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment. G. Madugula police have registered a case.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2022 11:38:07 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/andhra-pradesh-two-die-three-injured-after-jeep-overturns/article65481542.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY