Andhra Pradesh: Two dead, 29 injured as RTC bus falls into gorge on Paderu ghat road in Alluri Sitharamaraju district

August 20, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - PADERU

Two passengers died, while as many as 29 persons were injured when an RTC bus fell into a gorge which was around 100 feet deep, while reportedly negotiating a steep curve on the ghat road at Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, on Sunday afternoon. Among the injured, condition of two persons is said to be critical.

Two elderly persons, including a woman, died in the accident.

Sub-Inspector of Paderu police station B. Narayana Rao said that the RTC bus which was heading from Chodavaram to Paderu met with the accident between 3 p.m. and 3.30 p.m. There were 36 passengers in the bus when the accident occurred. While two persons died, as many as 29 were injured, while the rest escaped with minor injuries, he said.

As soon as the information was received, Paderu Circle police personnel and revenue department officials rushed to the spot, while a number of locals too played their part to help the victims. It took more than half-an-hour to bring out all the injured passengers out of the gorge. Among the injured include several children, Mr. Narayana Rao said.

The 29 injured persons were shifted to Paderu District Government Hospital for treatment. Among them, two were shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam for advanced treatment.

The bodies were shifted for post-mortem. A case was registered.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has called District Collector Sumit Kumar and enquired about the accident. Deputy Chief Minister & Tribal Welfare Minister P. Rajanna Dora called Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer V Abhishek and asked him to provide advanced treatment to the injured. The officials expressed grief over the incident

Mr. Abhishek said that the rescue operations were completed successfully and on Monday morning, they would also pull out the bus from the gorge. He said that they would take appropriate measures at the spot after assessing how the accident has occurred.

