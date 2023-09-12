ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: two chain-snatchers arrested, gold ornaments recovered in Anakapalli district

September 12, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Anakapalli police arrested two persons who were allegedly committing a series of chain snatchings in the district here on Tuesday.

The police have recovered over seven tolas of gold ornaments from them.

The arrested were identified as B Veerababu (30) of Kakinada and A Nookaraju of Kotlavuratla mandal, Anakapalli district.

Following series of three chain snatchings reported at Nathavaram, Kotlavuratla and Narsipatnam (Rural), a team of police under the guidance of S.P K.V. Murali Krishna and Additional S.P (Crimes) P. Satyanarayana Rao arrested the three persons.

Mr. Murali Krishna said that the duo target lonely women walking on roads and snatch away chains from them. Veerababu is allegedly involved in around 40 theft cases, he said.

The accused were produced before the court, which sent them to remand.

