HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: two chain-snatchers arrested, gold ornaments recovered in Anakapalli district

September 12, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Anakapalli police arrested two persons who were allegedly committing a series of chain snatchings in the district here on Tuesday.

The police have recovered over seven tolas of gold ornaments from them.

The arrested were identified as B Veerababu (30) of Kakinada and A Nookaraju of Kotlavuratla mandal, Anakapalli district.

Following series of three chain snatchings reported at Nathavaram, Kotlavuratla and Narsipatnam (Rural), a team of police under the guidance of S.P K.V. Murali Krishna and Additional S.P (Crimes) P. Satyanarayana Rao arrested the three persons.

Mr. Murali Krishna said that the duo target lonely women walking on roads and snatch away chains from them. Veerababu is allegedly involved in around 40 theft cases, he said.

The accused were produced before the court, which sent them to remand.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.