Andhra Pradesh: two aspirants from Visakhapatnam and Narsipatnam do well in Civil Services exam

Pusapati Sahitya and Mourya Bharadwaj secures 24th and 28th ranks respectively

Two Civil Service aspirants – one from Visakhapatnam city and the other from Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district – secured high ranks this year.

Pusapati Sahitya from Visakhapatnam and M. Mourya Bharadwaj from Narsipatnam secured the 24th and 28th ranks respectively in the UPSC Civil Services examination, the results for which were declared on Monday. Sahitya who had completed her B.Pharmacy from a college in Bhimavaram, took the mantle of cracking the Civils after completing her M. Pharmacy from a college in New York.

M. Mourya Bharadwaj | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu, her uncle Nagesh Varma said that she was determined to crack her Civils and had never lost hope. It took six attempts for her to reach her goal. Twice during her fourth and fifth attempt, she had reached the interview stage, he said.

Bharadwaj also had not lost hopes, despite being unsuccessful on his earlier four attempts. He had reached the interview stage on three earlier attempts and finally could get the 28 rank in the fifth attempt, said his father M.S. Prasad, who is the headmaster of a ZP School in Narsipatnam.

Bharadwaj, who secured 1200 rank in AIEEE in 2014, passed out from NIT – Warangal. Thereafter, he worked for SanDisk for two years before taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civils. After three attempts, he joined a software company in Hyderabad. But even after joining, he continued his pursuit and finally made it in the fifth attempt and secured the 28 rank.