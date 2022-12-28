Andhra Pradesh: two arrested on charge of murder in Alluri Sitaramaraju district

December 28, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - PADERU

The Alluri Sitarama Raju district police on Wednesday arrested two persons on a charge of murder . The arrested were identified as D. Somulu and Y. Ramesh, both from Rompalli panchayat in Ananthagiri mandal.

Addressing a press conference, Circle Inspector of Araku G.D. Babu said that the duo had murdered J. Gangulu on the evening of December 24 by strangulating him and then beating him with sticks. Some years ago, Gangulu allegedly had an extramarital affair with the wife of Somulu. Gangulu had reportedly started harassing the woman to resume their relationship. Though he was warned several times, Gangulu had reportedly kept on bothering Somulu’s wife.

Ananthagiri Sub-Inspector K. Ramu was present at the media conference.