HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: two arrested on charge of murder in Alluri Sitaramaraju district

December 28, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

The Alluri Sitarama Raju district police on Wednesday arrested two persons on a charge of murder . The arrested were identified as D. Somulu and Y. Ramesh, both from Rompalli panchayat in Ananthagiri mandal.

Addressing a press conference, Circle Inspector of Araku G.D. Babu said that the duo had murdered J. Gangulu on the evening of December 24 by strangulating him and then beating him with sticks. Some years ago, Gangulu allegedly had an extramarital affair with the wife of Somulu. Gangulu had reportedly started harassing the woman to resume their relationship. Though he was warned several times, Gangulu had reportedly kept on bothering Somulu’s wife.

Ananthagiri Sub-Inspector K. Ramu was present at the media conference.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.