Andhra Pradesh: Two-and-a-half-year-old boy run over by brother’s school bus

August 19, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy died after reportedly coming under the wheels of a private school bus at Vetajangalapalem Colony under Anakapalli (Rural) police station limits on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as B Samarpana Kumar of Vetajangalapalem Colony.

Circle Inspector of Anakapalli (Rural) Police Station K. Ravi Kumar said that at around 8 a.m., the private school bus stopped near a house in the colony to pick up three students from two families. After the children boarded the bus, Samparna Kumar also came near the bus, along with his elder brother who boarded the bus. But none of the family or the bus driver noticed it.

“We suspect that being very close to the bus tyres, he might have come under the wheels, when the bus driver moved the vehicle without noticing him,” the CI said.

The boy died while being shifted to the hospital.

The police have booked cases against the bus driver.

