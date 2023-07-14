Andhra Pradesh: Tributes paid to Sompeta police firing victims in Srikakulam district

July 14, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Tributes were paid on Friday on the 13th anniversary of the three farmers who were killed in police firing on July 14, 2010 while agitating against a proposed thermal plant so as to protect the wetland called locally as ‘Beela’ in Sompeta of Srikakulam district.

Members of the Paryavarana Parirakshana Sangam (PPS) and Joint Forum of Coastal Fisherfolk paid tributes to the three - G. Krishna Rao, Gunna Joga Rao and Bendalam Krishnamurthy -- at the martyrs memorial situated in the ‘Beela’. A memorial meeting was later held at Sompeta.

Addressing the gathering, Human Rights Forum functionary V.S. Krishna said the government was Constitutionally obligated to protect wetlands. He recalled that there were favourable and emphatic orders from the NGT and the National Environment Appellate Authority (NEAA) about preserving and nourishing the ‘Beela’. Despite these bodies directing that appropriate measures be taken to formally notify the Sompeta wetlands and to take all measures to protect them, the government was dragging its feet, he alleged.

Mr. Krishna said that the NGT had also expressly stated that all other wetlands, not just in Srikakulam district but all over Andhra Pradesh, be identified and notified suitably within the time frame provided under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017. Governmental delay has resulted in deterioration of bio-resources of the wetland in Sompeta, he added.

The MOEF&CC and the government are obligated to take back these wetlands and restore them so as to preserve this precious ecosystem, he stated.

Presiding over the meet, PPS president Y. Krishnamurthy dwelt on the significance of wetlands and the benefits of conserving the Sompeta wetlands. He said according to the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON), the Sompeta ‘Beela’ qualified to be notified under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands. “Our wetland has valuable biodiversity and hundreds of marginal fisherfolk and subsistence farmers depend on them. The wetland helps recharge groundwater aquifers in the region”, he said. The PPS president demanded that GO 329 that re-allotted the wetland for a ‘multi-product industry zone’ be rescinded and all cases lodged against the local people during the agitation be dropped.

Among those who spoke at the meeting were B. Satya Raju of Joint Forum of Coastal Fisherfolk, KV Jagannadha Rao of HRF and T Ramarao of PPS.

