Andhra Pradesh: tribals up in arms against proposed hydroelectric project in ASR district

December 17, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

If the project comes up, around 3,000 acres of forest land will be handed over to the private persons, alleges Andhra Pradesh Girijana Sangham member

The Hindu Bureau

Tribals staging protest at Chintapalli in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Following the bandh call given by Andhra Pradesh Girijana Sangham (APGS), a large number of tribals have staged protest against the Yerravaram Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Project at Chintapalli, Koyyuru and G.K Veedhi mandal headquarters here on Saturday.

The tribals staged a sit-in at various roads at Lambasingi, Lothugedda and T-Junction and raised slogans against the government. After 2 p.m., the protestors took part in a rally. Former MLA and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Giddi Eswari also took part in the protest.

Speaking during the programme, APGS member P. Appalanarasayya said that the organisation will fight until the project is called off by the government. He alleged that the officials made all attempts to stop the bandh, but still a large number of tribals took part. He alleged that following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to allot natural resources from the Agency areas to the corporates, just for his personal benefits. It is to be reminded that the State Government do not have any rights to take over such precious forest lands, he said.

The members also alleged that without the consent of Girijana Grama Sabhas and even a resolution from Tribal Advisory Council (TAC), the State Government is taking unanimous decisions. He also said that if the project comes up, around 3,000 acres of forest land will be handed over to the private persons and the lives of the tribals will not be the same, as hundreds of villagers will be displaced.

