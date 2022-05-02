Andhra Pradesh: tribals stage protest seeking roads to their villages

Special Correspondent May 02, 2022 21:28 IST

Special Correspondent May 02, 2022 21:28 IST

‘We are forced to carry pregnant women and sick persons in ‘dolis’ to the road point’

‘We are forced to carry pregnant women and sick persons in ‘dolis’ to the road point’

The tribal people of various villages of Rolugunta mandal in Chodavaram constituency staged a protest at the Anakapalli Collectorate on Monday to save them from the prospect of carrying patients and senior citizens in ‘dolis’ due to the lack of roads to their villages. The tribals, sporting ‘adda leaves’ and carrying ‘dolis’, staged the protest seeking roads to enable ambulances to reach their homes. They said that even after 75 years of Independence, they were forced to carry pregnant women and sick persons in ‘dolis’ to the road point, sometimes several kilometres away, to shift them to hospital .They also sought including the tribal people of these non-scheduled villages in the 5 th Schedule by including these villages in ASR district. Girijan Sangham leader K. Govinda Rao said that Collector Pattanshetti Ravi Subhash has agreed to appoint a Special Officer to study the issues raised by the tribal people. The Collector also said that he would arrange a meeting with the ITDA Project Officer to discuss the problems.



Our code of editorial values