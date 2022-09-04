Andhra Pradesh: tribals being driven out of their habitat in the name of development, alleges Adivasi JAC leader

Andhra Pradesh Adivasi Joint Action Committee convenor Ramarao Dora speaking at the Human Rights Forum (HRF) eighth district conference in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

ADVERTISEMENT

The allowing of non-tribal into tribal areas and acquisition of vast tracts of forest lands by governments, all in the name of development, is threatening the very existence of Adivasis by driving them out of their habitat, alleged the District convener of Adivasi JAC Rama Rao Dora.

At the eighth district conference of the Human Rights Forum (HRF) here on Sunday, Mr. Rama Rao alleged that efforts were being made not only in India but also across the world to wipe out the identity and culture of the tribal people. Some vulnerable tribal groups have become extinct and many others were on the verge of extinction.

Similarly, thousands of acres of irrigated lands were being acquired from the tribal people in 38 villages to facilitate construction of a hydroelectric project at Ganugula village on the border of Chintapalli and Koyyuru mandals. The project would also result in the destruction of coffee, pepper, turmeric, pineapple, lime and dragon fruit apart from depriving the tribal people of their livelihood, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Adivasi JAC leader alleged that several rights, guaranteed by the Constitution to the tribal people, were being trampled upon by the governments, either by non-implementation or bypassing them through various means. Though G.O. no. 97 on bauxite mining was abolished, a new G.O.(no. 89) was brought out in its place to favour the government, he alleged.

The Land Transfer Regulation (LTR) was not being implemented and G.O. no. 3 was abolished to the detriment of the Adivasis. Mr. Rama Rao spoke on the attempts being made by vested interests to deprive the tribal people of their unique identity and culture by converting them into other religions. He warned the Adivasis that they would not only lose their unique identity but also reservations and other rights, guaranteed by the Constitution, over a period of time.

HRF District president M. Sarat alleged that though disinvestment and privatisation policies were being pursued by the successive governments during the last three decades, the Union government was bent on closure of PSU s and handing them over to corporate groups.

HRF vice-president Jaha Aara spoke on the labour laws and how their conversion into Labour Codes would deprive the workers of their rights.

HRF District general secretary K. Anuradha presided.

Later, the HRF members of the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district met and reviewed their activities over the past several years. They unanimously elected the new district committee office-bearers for the next two years. They are: president: P. Raghu, vice-president Jaha Aara and joint secretaries M. Appa Rao and K. Dinesh.