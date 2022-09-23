Andhra Pradesh: tribal youth arrested on charge of growing ganja on his land at Chintapalli

The Hindu Bureau PADERU
September 23, 2022 23:05 IST

The Annavaram police have arrested a 21-year-old tribal youth named Gemmeli Suman for allegedly growing ganja on his 21 cents of land at Charlapalli village in Lothugedda Panchayat in Chintapalli mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Friday. The action was initiated based on instructions from Superintendent of Police J. Sathish Kumar. The ganja plantations in the land of Suman was already destroyed by the enforcement agencies during Parivarthana programme, but once again the youth had started to grow the plants, it was learnt. Additional SP of Chintapalli, Pratap Siva Kishore, conducted a meeting with the villagers on Friday. He said that those who are cultivating ganja are committing a crime. He warned that those lands will be seized by the officials. The ASP also said that people should destroy the ganja crops if they are growing on their lands within 10 days, else the police would deploy drones to identify such activity and initiate action as per law.

