Andhra Pradesh: Tribal women stage protest seeking road to their village

It was damaged by trucks plying to a nearby granite quarry

Tribal women from Ajaypuram organised a ‘Vanta Varpu’ as part of a protest against the damaged road between Jogampeta and Ajaypuram on Wednesday. They demanded that the damaged stretch be relaid to save them the hassle of carrying pregnant women in ‘dolis’ to nearby hospitals.

The lack of road connectivity to the interior hamlets is affecting the lives of the tribal people in the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam district. Pregnant women have to be carried over long distances in dolis, to the nearest road point crossing over rocky terrain, sometimes resulting in complications.

The tribals say that Ajaypuram, of Chimalapadu panchayat of Ravikamatham mandal in the district, has a population of 150. The road was badly damaged to due to the movement of heavy trucks to the granite quarry. The quarry owner, who had promised to lay good roads, had not done so and had even damaged the existing one.

Similarly, the villages of Chalisingam, Pedda Garuvu, Peragottupalem, Gadabapalem, Jeelugulova and Neredubandha, which have a population of 1,000 tribal people, have no roads at all. Though roads were constructed under MGNREGS several years ago, they were damaged by the movement of heavy trucks for carrying the granite stone, mined in the Agency areas.

Girijan Sangham leaders allege that the officials who were granting funds to benefit quarry owners were not bothered about the plight of the tribal people due to lack of roads.