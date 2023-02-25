ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Tribal woman ‘ends life’ after being ‘duped’ by lover in ASR district

February 25, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

A tribal woman aged around 25 years reportedly ended her life by hanging from a ceiling fan in her residence at Rompula village in G.K Veedhi mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Though the incident occurred on February 23, it came to light on Friday late night after police registered a case. The woman also left a suicide note in which she stated that false marriage promise by a youth is the reason behind her death. As per the police, the woman was allegedly in love with a local youth, who had also promised to marry her. However, recently family members of the youth had arranged a marriage for which he had reportedly agreed to. G.K Veedhi Police have registered a case. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline no. 100.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US