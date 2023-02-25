HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Tribal woman ‘ends life’ after being ‘duped’ by lover in ASR district

February 25, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

A tribal woman aged around 25 years reportedly ended her life by hanging from a ceiling fan in her residence at Rompula village in G.K Veedhi mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Though the incident occurred on February 23, it came to light on Friday late night after police registered a case. The woman also left a suicide note in which she stated that false marriage promise by a youth is the reason behind her death. As per the police, the woman was allegedly in love with a local youth, who had also promised to marry her. However, recently family members of the youth had arranged a marriage for which he had reportedly agreed to. G.K Veedhi Police have registered a case. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline no. 100.

