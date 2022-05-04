Andhra Pradesh: Tribal Welfare Officer walks up the hill to find out problems of people

She advises them to relocate to plains to provide education to their children

Tribal Welfare Officer of Anakapalli Mangaveni walked up the hill at Samalammakonda and visited Jeelugulova village in Anakapalli district on Wednesday.

She went there on the directions of the District Collector to gather details of the problems of the tribal people, of the village, who had represented their problems to him earlier.

The tribal people told Ms. Mangaveni that there were no roads, no power and though ROFR pattas were given, they were not given job cards. They also told her of the roofs of four huts, which were blown away by the gales and rain during the previous night. They told her that in the absence of roads, they were forced to carry pregnant women and sick persons in ‘dholis’.

Ms. Mangaveni said that she would submit a report to the Collector. She also told them about the importance of education of their children. Tribal Welfare Schools were available in the plains below and she advised them to relocate to give their children the advantage.