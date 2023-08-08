Andhra Pradesh: Tribal people take out ‘Doli’ yatra for 4 km on the eve of Adivasi Day in Anakapalli district

August 08, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The tribal people of Anakapalli district on Tuesday take out ‘doli yatra’ for 4 km, demanding a solution to their problem, on the eve of Adivasi Day (International Day for the world’s indigenous tribes) on August 9.

The ‘doli yatra’, which began at Neelabandha village of Arla panchayat in Rolugunta mandal of Anakapalli district, passed through Pithrigedda and Pedgaruvu villages, and concluded at Jajulabandha.

The participants demanded construction of roads from Arla to the hilltop villages at Pedagaruvu, Pithrigedda and Jajulabandha. They said that around 300 people, belonging to the Kondh tribes, were living on the hilltop villages. Though they had constructed a road by pooling their own resources in 2020, it was washed away during the rains. The tribal people were forced to carry sick persons and pregnant women in dholis to reach the nearest road point for onward transport to hospitals.

They said that many patients were dying even before they could reach hospitals. The participants in the rally raised slogans as to how long they would have to carry the dolis.

Girijan Sangam Fifth Schedule Sadhana Committee district president K. Govinda Rao, PTG Sangam president K. Venkata Rao and secretary K. Subba Rao were among those who participated in the rally