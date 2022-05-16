Andhra Pradesh: tribal people stage protest

‘Madugula Tahsildar misled higher officials by giving wrong report in a land dispute’

Tribal people staged a protest, under the aegis of Girijana Sangham, alleging that the Madugula Tahsildar had misled the higher officials by giving a ‘wrong report’ in the land dispute between them (tribal people) and a granite company, at Vurlova village of V. Madugula mandal.

The tribals said that they had been raising cashew plantations at Komiri village for the past three decades and the government had even issued D pattas to them in 2012. A private company had applied for mining lease on the land in 2013. The Revenue, Forest and Mining officials had conducted a survey and had issued permission for mining in 45 acres in Survey no. 1 in 2018. The representatives of the mining company started axing the cashew plantations resulting in the dispute.

They alleged that the V. Madugula Tahsildar conducted a survey and misled the higher officials saying that the land under cultivation of the tribal people and the one which was leased to the mining company were different.

They appealed to the District Collector to cancel the mining lease and do justice to the tribal people.