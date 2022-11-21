Andhra Pradesh: tribal people stage protest seeking ID cards as fishermen

November 21, 2022 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The tribal people of Mettapalem, Dabbalapadu and Jeedigulapadu villages of Chilakalagedda panchayat in Anantagiri mandal, who earn a living by fishing in the Thatipudi reservoir, staged a protest demanding that they be identified as tribal fishermen, standing in the water, on the occasion of World Fishermen Day on Monday.

The tribal people of these villages had lost their lands, when they were acquired for construction of the reservoir six decades ago. The tribal people say that they and their forefathers have been fishing in the reservoir ever since, by making wooden boats and palm tree rafts. They say that they were not receiving any support from the ITDA for pursuing their fishing activity, forcing them to depend on private traders for loans at high rates of interest.

They demanded that the ITDA identify them as tribal fishermen and extend the benefits being extended to fishermen like financial aid for purchase of boats and nets apart from providing them marketing facilities.

AP Girijan Sangham 5th Schedule Sadhana Committee leader K. Govinda Rao appealed to the Collector of Alluri Sitharamaraju district to identify them as tribal fishermen and extend financial aid for purchase of boats, nets, issue identity cards to them, and allot stalls at the Rythu Bazaar for marketing.

Tribal fishermen leaders Shoba Pentayya, Shoba Jamayya and Killo Govinda Rao were among those who participated in the protest.