Andhra Pradesh: Tribal people seek cancellation of mining lease at Marapaka in Anakapalli district

February 10, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The tribal people of Marapaka village of Ravikamatham mandal in Anakapalli district staged a protest, demanding cancellation of the mining lease issued in the name of B.M.J. Appa Rao in Survey no. 258 of Marapaka, at the public hearing held in the village on Friday.

The tribal people alleged that permission was given to Appa Rao for undertaking mining of black stone and gravel in 22 acres in 2018, close to the land, which was under their (tribal people) cultivation, without their knowledge. This would deprive them of their livelihood.

In a memorandum, addressed to the Collector, they noted that 12 tribal families of Peragottapalem tribal village of Guddipa panchayat, have been raising cashew and eucalyptus plantations on the said land near Marapaka village. They said that the government had given them pattas for ‘podu’ cultivation on the land.

They appealed to the Collector to depute the Joint Collector to conduct a survey of the cashew plantations and do justice to them. Girijan Sangham leaders alleged that the Revenue staff had given a false report that there were no horticultural crop in the said land at the time of their survey. They said that it was wrong to conduct a public hearing on the environmental impact, after grantng of mining permission without giving prior intimation to the villagers, who would be affected by the quarry.

The tribal people say that their plantations would be destroyed due to the quarrying and blasting, and demanded cancellation of the permission given for quarrying. They said that though mining was proposed to be done in 10 acres, the leaseholder was given permission in 22 acres, and expressed fears that the lease-holder would gain right over their land.