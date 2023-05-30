Andhra Pradesh: Tribal people seek appointment of teacher for school at their village

May 30, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The tribal people of Jajulabandha hilltop village of Mulapeta panchayat in Koyyuru mandal of Alluri Sitharamaraju district, appealed to the District Collector and the ITDA Project Officer by kneeling on the ground with folded hands seeking sanction of a teacher for their school.

The tribal people say that there were 28 families and 160 people, including 60 children, living in this village. They have to go through thick forests to their school, located 6 km away at Kuburla village. Their parents were taking them along for assistance in the agriculture work depriving them of education.

Girijan Sangham leaders said that the villagers had constructed a shed to house the school. A voluntary organisation had donated material worth ₹50,000 for construction of the school. They also purchased books, slates and blackboard.

They said that provision of teacher for the school by the government would enable the children to study. The village does not even have an anganwadi centre. They sought sanction of a teacher for the school.