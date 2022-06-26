Andhra Pradesh: tribal people resolve to support Draupadi Murmu in Presidential election

‘She has an impeccable track record and experience in governance’

The representatives of all tribes in the districts of Alluri Sitaramaraju and Anakapalli, under the leadership of Prof. Murru Mutyalu Naidu, assembled at Chodavaram on Saturday and decided to support and strive for the victory of the first Tribal Woman candidate for the post of the President of India.

The meeting passed a unanimous resolution to request all political parties to support Ms. Draupadi Murmu, who has an impeccable record and experience in governance as a teacher, an MLA, Minister, and the Governor of Jharkand State.

They described her as a simple and down-to-earth person, who was spiritually inclined and connected to the poor people of the country. They said that she could further the image of India by making the lives of the downtrodden better.

Lichali Dhananjay, Bonangi Parvati, Shyamala and Lakshmi were among those who attended the meeting.