Andhra Pradesh: tribal people in Alluri Sitarama Raju district seek power supply to their villages

They celebrate Deepavali with traditional torches

They celebrate Deepavali with traditional torches

The tribal people of Buriga and Chinna Konela villages of Rompalli panchayat of Anantagiri madal in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district celebrated Deepavali, the festival of lights, with traditional torches, seeking provision of electricity to their villages.

The participants said that even after 75 years of Independence, the villages, which have a population of 500, have no electricity. They were forced to live in the forests without power.

They prayed to God that at least by next Deepavali, electricity would be provided to their villages. They said that they passing the nights in the dark fearing wild animals and looking out for sunrise.

Girijan Sangham leaders Buruga Pentayya, Somula Sanyasi Rao, Somula Appalaraju and Konaparthi Simhachalam were among those who participated in the protest.