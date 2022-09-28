Andhra Pradesh: tribal farmers of non-scheduled villages seek registration under e-crop

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
September 28, 2022 22:37 IST

The AP Girijan Sangham 5th Schedule Sadhana Committee has demanded registration of the turmeric crop, being cultivated in 100 acres by 200 tribal families in 15 non-scheduled villages of Golugunda, Rolugunta and Kotauratla mandals in Anakapalli district.

Committee district president K. Govinda Rao alleged in a statement on Wednesday that the negligence of the horticulture officials was causing injustice to the tribal farmers, whose turmeric, plantain and ginger crops were not registered under e-crop. The Agriculture Officer has notified that the last date for registration under e-crop was September 29. ROFR pattas were given to the tribal farmers in 2020 but the non-registration under e-crop was depriving them of availing loans from banks, he said

It was also preventing them from getting any benefit from the government in times of natural calamities. The tribal farmers were borrowing from money lenders at high rates. Tribal farmers Korra Balaraju, Korra Chilakamma and Sidiri Chilakamma also sought registration under e-crop and provision of loans.

