Andhra Pradesh: tribal employees seek withdrawal of G.O. no. 52

December 05, 2022 - VISAKHAPATNAM

Scheduled Tribe employees staged a protest, on the banner of All India Scheduled Tribe Employees Welfare Association, demanding revoking of G.O. no. 52 at the Gandhi statue, near GVMC, here on Monday.

ST employees, students, women and retired employees and their families participated in the protest. Association State chairman Bhanothu Chakri Nayak said that ST employees were prepared to launch prolonged struggles if the Central or State governments tried to include Boya, Valmiki or other castes in the ST list or played with the Tribal Acts. He called for unity among all tribal people to oppose the move of the State government to include the two castes in the ST list.

The inclusion of other BC castes in the ST list was detrimental to the interests of STs. The tribal people were already leading miserable lives due to handing over of the forests for mining to corporate groups and MNC s. He alleged that the governments were putting up everything for sale in the name of development.

Mr. Nayak said that the tribal people were being displaced from their homes and deprived of their livelihood by projects and constructions. He called upon different tribal associations and organisations fighting for tribal rights to wage joint struggles to protect the interests of the tribal people.

Association national vice-president Vegada Tirupati Rao, Girijan Sangham president S. Damodaram, association leaders Korabu Satyanarayana, Ruda Satya Rao, Dippala Sambamurthy and women representative Gita were among those who participated in the protest.