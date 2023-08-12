Andhra Pradesh: Tribal accidentally shot dead while hunting in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

August 12, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - PADERU

A 35-year-old tribal died after being accidentally shot with a countrymade gun by his friend while hunting at Lingedi Panchayat under Pedabayalu mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. The incident occurred on August 11 afternoon, but came to light on Saturday, after the local police registered a case.

Sub-Inspector of Pedabayalu police station P. Manoj Kumar said that five friends from Killamkota area went for hunting wild boars to Lingedi Panchayat on August 11. During the afternoon, a person named Y. Suribabu noticed a boar and opened fire with a countrymade gun, the bullet accidentally hit Gonjibabu.

The persons involved in the case are being arrested, Mr. Manoj Kumar said.